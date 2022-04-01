Suspect Arrested in Bias-Related Incident at UConn

A 20-year-old Mansfield man has been arrested in connection with a bias-related incident on the UConn campus in March.

UConn police arrested the suspect Thursday, according to a university spokesperson.

He was charged in connection with an incident involving racist and homophobic graffiti written on walls and bulletin boards in the Busby Suites Complex on March 3, according to an arrest warrant application.

The suspect is not a UConn student and was visiting a resident of Busby at the time of the incident, the university spokesperson said.

He is facing charges of third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, first-degree criminal trespass, and second-degree criminal mischief.

It is not the first time the suspect has been in trouble on the UConn campus. He was issued a no-trespass order by UConn police after a series of incidents on campus, the spokesperson said.

The suspect is scheduled to be in Rockville Superior Court on Monday.