Waterbury

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Waterbury Homicide From September

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in Waterbury from last year.

On Saturday, authorities said 43-year-old Jose Baez Candelario, of Waterbury, turned himself in to police headquarters for an outstanding warrant in connection to a homicide from September 10, 2021, on Southview Street.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint on September 10, 2021. When police arrived, they said they found a 39-year-old man inside a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Southview Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical assistance was administered and the man, later identified as 39-year-old Timothy Hughes, of Waterbury, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Baez Candelario is facing charges including murder, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond pending his court arraignment.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyhomicide arrest
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us