Suspect Arrested in Connection to Waterbury Homicide From September

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in Waterbury from last year.

On Saturday, authorities said 43-year-old Jose Baez Candelario, of Waterbury, turned himself in to police headquarters for an outstanding warrant in connection to a homicide from September 10, 2021, on Southview Street.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint on September 10, 2021. When police arrived, they said they found a 39-year-old man inside a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Southview Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical assistance was administered and the man, later identified as 39-year-old Timothy Hughes, of Waterbury, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Baez Candelario is facing charges including murder, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond pending his court arraignment.