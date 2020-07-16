east lyme

Suspect Arrested in Death of Man Found on Side of East Lyme Road

NBC Connecticut

The suspect in the death of a man whose body was found on the side of the road in East Lyme has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Investigators said 25-year-old Jefton Brown picked up the victim, 23-year-old Jonathan Dawson, from his home in Bridgeport on June 2. According to police, Brown shot and killed Dawson in the car and dumped his body on the side of the road in East Lyme.

Bridgeport Police Department
Jefton Brown

Police said that Brown was driving a rental vehicle at the time, and took time to repair and clean away any evidence of the killing.

Local

first alert 56 mins ago

First Alert Issued for High Heat & Humidity Starting Sunday

Big East 4 hours ago

BIG EAST Cancels Non-Conference Competition for Six Sports; UConn Football Season Not Impacted

Brown was located in Falmouth, Massachusetts and arrested by US Marshals Services. He will be extradited back to Connecticut.

This article tagged under:

east lymesuspicious death investigationjonathan Dawson
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us