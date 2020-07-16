Suspect Arrested in Death of Man Found on Side of East Lyme Road

The suspect in the death of a man whose body was found on the side of the road in East Lyme has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Investigators said 25-year-old Jefton Brown picked up the victim, 23-year-old Jonathan Dawson, from his home in Bridgeport on June 2. According to police, Brown shot and killed Dawson in the car and dumped his body on the side of the road in East Lyme.

Bridgeport Police Department

Police said that Brown was driving a rental vehicle at the time, and took time to repair and clean away any evidence of the killing.

Brown was located in Falmouth, Massachusetts and arrested by US Marshals Services. He will be extradited back to Connecticut.