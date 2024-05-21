Waterbury

Man arrested in connection to multiple vandalism incidents in Waterbury

By Keegan Brown

Waterbury police cruiser
A man has been taken into custody in connection with recent vandalism incidents in Waterbury.

The incidents occurred between Friday and Monday at various businesses throughout the city. Several cars had their tires slashed, and graffiti was found on multiple buildings, according to police.

A man was arrested and faces charges including criminal mischief in the second and third degrees. In addition, police said he violated probation.

He was taken into custody on Monday, and was arraigned Tuesday in court. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police are still investigating additional incidents of vandalism between that stretch of time. Police say additional arrests are expected.

