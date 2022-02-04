Suspect Assaulted Man, Then Injured Dog While Crashing Stolen Truck: Police

A 67-year-old man was leaving a store in Groton early Thursday evening when another man assaulted him, stole his pickup with his dog inside and later crashed, according to police.

Thursday night, at approximately 6:25 p.m., Groton Town Police Patrol Division responded to Groton Square, 220, Route 12, after a victim reported he was robbed and his vehicle had been stolen.

According to police, the victim had been returning to his car and was then assaulted. The man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said this is when the suspect stole the victim's keys and fled in his 2017 Ford F-150 pickup with his dog inside.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, Norwich Police Department located the victim's vehicle after it hit a telephone pole while traveling northbound on Route 12.

The victim's dog was also located inside the vehicle and sustained minor injuries from the crash. The dog was returned to the owner.

Groton Police identified a suspect who was charged with robbery in the third-degree, larceny in the first-degree, criminal trover in the second-degree, as well as assault of an elderly person, breach of peace, and cruelty to animals.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

He was held on a $75,000 bond. His court date is Friday, Feb. 4.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Groton Town Police at 860-441-6712.