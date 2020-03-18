Suspect Charged After Police Shooting in Cromwell

A suspect involved in a police shooting in Cromwell is facing assault and interfering with an officer charges.

Connecticut State Police said the situation started when a probation officer received a tip that 36-year-old Samuel Moore, who was convicted of attempted murder and robbery in 2007 and was now serving probation, had three handguns in his possession.

That probation officer and Cromwell police responded to Moore's home to investigate. According to the arrest warrant, Moore was uncooperative with officers when they arrived, running back into the home. The arrest warrant states that officers returned to their vehicles for safety.

Moments later, Moore ran out of the home and got into a car, driving off. According to the warrant, Moore drove toward Cromwell Police Sgt. Ryan Parsons' vehicle, nearly hitting it. Parsons fired his gun as Moore came at him. No one was hurt.

The warrant states that Moore crashed into another car a short time later at the intersection of Shunpike and Evergreen roads. He ran into a wooded area and was found hiding on the shoulder of Route 9.

Moore was arrested and charged with criminal attempted assault, reckless endangerment, and interfering with a police officer. He was also charged with violation of probation.

Police said a search of Moore's home turned up a gun, a magazine and large quantities of suspected marijuana. Moore was additionally charged with criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Waterbury State's Attorney's Office and Connecticut State Police are investigating the shooting and the crash. The Cromwell Police Department is also conducting an internal affairs investigation into the shooting.