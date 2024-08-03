Suspect charged with murder after elderly man found dead in Ridgefield home

Officers responding to a domestic incident in Ridgefield early Saturday morning found an elderly man dead inside a home, according to police.

The officers arrived at a home on Powderhorn Drive around 1 a.m. and that's when the found the man dead inside.

Police took 31-year-old Steven James Uricchio into custody without incident.

Investigators did not release details on what happened that led to the man's death. The have not released the victim's identity.

Uricchio was charged with murder and is being held on $1.5 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Monday.

Ridgefield detectives and the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad are investigating the incident.