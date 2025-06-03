Hartford

Suspect charged with murder in March shooting death of Hartford man

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the March shooting death of a man in Hartford.

Arian Serrano, 37, shot and killed Myron Meyers on Main Street on the night of March 14, according to police.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division began an investigation of the shooting. Detectives developed Serrano as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him, police said.

Officers took Serrano into custody on Tuesday.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

He is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.

Serrano was held on $2 million bond.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us