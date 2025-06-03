Suspect charged with murder in March shooting death of Hartford man

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the March shooting death of a man in Hartford.

Arian Serrano, 37, shot and killed Myron Meyers on Main Street on the night of March 14, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division began an investigation of the shooting. Detectives developed Serrano as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him, police said.

Officers took Serrano into custody on Tuesday.

He is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.

Serrano was held on $2 million bond.