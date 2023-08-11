Suspect fatally shot by West Hartford Officer identified

The Office of Inspector General has identified the suspect shot and killed by a West Hartford police officer Tuesday.

Mike Alexander-Garcia, 34, was one of two people who fled from police in a stolen Hyundai Elantra on New Britain Avenue near Westfarms, according to the inspector general.

The stolen car eventually crashed into two other vehicles and became disabled at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and South Street.

Alexander-Garcia unsuccessfully tried to carjack two different vehicles before he ran into a service bay at Town Fair Tire at 980 New Britain Avenue and jumped into a Toyota Rav4, the inspector general said in his preliminary status report.

West Hartford Officer Andrew Teeter followed Alexander-Garcia into the service bay with his K9 partner and deployed the dog into the Toyota in an effort to arrest the suspect.

Teeter then got into the front passenger side of the Toyota to apprehend Alexander-Garcia.

That is when Alexander-Garcia backed the SUV out of the service bay with Officer Teeter and the K9 still inside and tried to drive away, according to the report.

The SUV struck two other vehicles, including Teeter's police cruiser as Teeter ordered Alexander-Garcia to stop.

Officer Teeter fired several shots, hitting Alexander-Garcia and the SUV crashed into a utility pole across the street from Town Fair Tire, according to the report.

Alexander-Garcia was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officer Teeter suffered a broken rib and several head lacerations, according to the inspector general. The K9 was not hurt.

The second suspect, Lyle Solsbury, was quickly taken into custody down the road from Town Fair Tire.

The Office of the Inspector General, state police, and West Hartford police are conducting the investigation into the fatal shooting.