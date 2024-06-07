Suspect in 2007 Hartford murder arrested

Hartford police have arrested a suspect in a 2007 murder and said they brought him back to Connecticut after serving the warrant in Maine.

Police have charged 35-year-old Ramon Smith, of Hartford, with the murder of 18-year-old Joshua McClelland, also of Hartford.

The investigation started when officers responded to Blue Hills Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on March 25, 2007 to investigate a shooting and found McClelland with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After an extensive investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Smith with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

The arrest warrant was served in Warren, Maine and Smith was extradited back to Connecticut on Tuesday.

He remains in custody in lieu of a $1 million bond.