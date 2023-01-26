EAST HARTFORD

Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested

Police at scene of homicide in East Hartford
NBC Connecticut

A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested.

Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter.

The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan. 9, 2022 on Westbrook Street.

Police said several people in a white Toyota Avalon that was fleeing the area were involved and they were able to obtain footage of the car through the town's street camera system.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation led police to arrest a 15-year-old who police said gave investigators a confession, but detective work led them to believe the 15-year-old was not the actual shooter.

They obtained an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old Hartford man who police said fled the state immediately after the shooting but had recently returned. 

He was taken into custody Monday and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, hindering prosecution in the first degree, and tampering with evidence and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Local

Middletown 42 mins ago

Police Searching for Missing Middletown Man Who Has Memory Loss

Montville 45 mins ago

Woman Charged With Manslaughter in Boyfriend's Oct. 2022 Death in Montville

The suspect is being held on a $750,000 court-set bond. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us