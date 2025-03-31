Suspect in attempted car theft arrested after victim restrains teen

A teen who is accused of trying to steal a car in North Haven was taken into the custody after the victim restrained the suspect, according to police.

They said the investigation also led to police recovering several vehicles that had been stolen.

Officers responded to the BJs gas station on Sunday after a vehicle was reported stolen and they found the victim restraining a New Haven teen, according to police.

Police then took the 16-year-old into custody.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“While we do not advocate citizens confronting suspects committing crimes, particularly property crimes, we do understand the frustration individuals are feeling. Incidents such as these often involve multiple suspects, who may be armed. We are thankful nobody was hurt and that the victim’s vehicle was located quickly,” North Haven police said in a Facebook post.

As officers were at the scene, they learned that several people had stolen several vehicles from the area, including Universal Drive in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as New Haven and Shelton.

The 16-year-old New Haven teen was charged with larceny in the third degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the third degree.