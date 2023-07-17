Suspect in Bridgeport murder brought back to Connecticut after he was found in Ohio

A man who was suspected of the murder of a woman in Bridgeport in April has been found in Ohio.

Police said members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force went to Cuyahoga County, Ohio Friday and took 41-year-old Derrick Francis into custody.

They said he is suspected in the murder of Brianna McKoy on April 6 and he was taken into custody in Ohio as of April 17.

Francis was brought back to the Bridgeport Police Department. He is being held on a $3 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court Monday.

Police said Francis also faced gun charges in Ohio.