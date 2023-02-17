Suspect in Burglary at Southington Home Made Up Story About Being Kidnapped: Police

Police have arrested two suspects in a burglary at a home in Southington and they are searching for two others.

Police said one of the suspects they arrested told officers he had been kidnapped and later admitted he made it up.

The burglary happened on Pratt Street Thursday night.

A resident called 911 after he went to check to see why lights were flashing in his basement and found a man who ran out the back door, police said.

Officers who checked the area found a vehicle with Massachusetts plates nearby and the driver drove off when police went to speak with the people who were in it, police said.

Police also used a police dog in the search and that led them to a man who was walking near the town line in Cheshire.

Police said they detained him and he claimed that he’d been kidnapped at gunpoint in Springfield, Massachusetts and was forced to travel to Southington.

He eventually said he made up the story about being kidnapped, police said, and investigators determined that he and the teen who had been driving the car knew the Southington resident from a previous interaction about the sale of a vehicle at the home and they intended to steal belongings from the residence.

Authorities said the suspect who reported being kidnapped had pried open the door to the basement and two other people who have not yet been identified went into the home.

Charges were filed against the man and the teen and police are working to identify the other two people who were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southington Police at 860-621-0101.