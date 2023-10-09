Suspect in carjacking outside Wethersfield senior living facility arrested 7 months later

Wethersfield police have arrested a suspect in a carjacking outside a senior living facility in Wethersfield in March where an elderly woman was pushed out of her car.

The carjacking happened at Executive Square Apartments at 100 Executive Square on March 20.

A man who said he had a gun pushed the woman out of her car when she refused to drive him home, then drove off in her car, according to police.

The woman did not report any injuries but received medical attention at the scene.

Police have arrested a 58-year-old Rocky Hill man and he has been charged with robbery by carjacking, assault in the third degree of an elderly victim and larceny in the third degree.

He was held on $200,000.