Suspect in Crash That Damaged Popular Pizza Truck Charged

State police have arrested a suspect in the dramatic rollover crash on Interstate 91 in Cromwell that damaged the Big Green Truck Pizza, a popular pizza truck out of New Haven.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

State police said Marcos Gomez, 25, of Hamden, turned himself in on Sunday night after learning of a warrant for his arrest.

He has been charged with evading responsibility-injury/property damage, reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, failure to drive in proper lane, following too closely and improper use of marker, registration or license.

He was released on a $20,0000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on May 31.

State police responded to the scene of the crash and said a man was walking on the shoulder of the highway, but the state trooper who saw him could not safely stop and "intercept the individual," the arrest warrant application says.

A silver Toyota Scion with no one inside was left against a guardrail and police believed the man seen walking along the highway had been driving it, according to the arrest warrant application.

Big Green Truck Pizza posted about the crash on their Facebook and video .

The driver told police that he was driving in the right lane when another vehicle hit the back of the truck at a high rate of speed.

After the crash, state police shared a photo of the person they were looking for and said they received many tips by email and a phone call identifying Gomez as the suspect.

Someone from the company Gomez works for saw his photo and immediately recognized him, the arrest warrant application says, and learned that Gomez had spoken with a co-worker on the day of the crash and said he had been involved in an accident and could not report for work.

The Big Green Truck Pizza said neither employee who was in the truck was hurt.

As a result of the crash, the catering company said their summer events will be greatly impacted.

"It will be hard to find coverage for events on Thursday to Sunday, but we have great friends in the industry that will graciously cover some events," they said on Facebook.

Weddings will have priority if they booked with Big Green Truck Pizza. They said they'll then contact the last person that scheduled a party to see if it's possible to reschedule.