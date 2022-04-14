Suspect in Custody After Kidnapping, Chase: Newtown Police

Newtown police said a man suspected of kidnapping a person at gunpoint and fleeing in a stolen car is in custody.

Newtown police said Danbury police, along with Western CT Regional SWAT, were in the Hawleyville area of Newtown, preparing to execute a search warrant when a man ran from a home and through the woods.

Newtown police said he went into an unlocked home in a nearby neighborhood, kidnapped a person at gunpoint, and fled in a stolen car.

The victim was able to escape a short distance away and police said that person was not hurt.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

State police found the vehicle on Interstate 84 East, near the Rochambeau Bridge, Newtown police said.

After a brief chase, the vehicle was involved in a crash near exit 15 and the suspect was apprehended, Newtown police said, and

state police are holding him on their charges, Charges are pending from Newtown.