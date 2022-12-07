Suspect in Custody in Connection to Milford Homicide

A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Milford on Tuesday night.
Detectives said the incident on Salem Walk.
According to police, it appears to be a targeted attack. The person's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
The suspect fled the scene, but has since been brought into custody.
Authorities have not released details about the victim or the suspect.
Local
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.