Suspect in Custody in Connection to Milford Homicide

A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Milford on Tuesday night.

Detectives said the incident on Salem Walk.

Milford Police Detectives are investigating an apparent homicide at 76 Salem Walk. It appears to be a targeted attack and we are currently searching for the suspect who has fled the scene. We will release more information as it becomes available. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) December 7, 2022

According to police, it appears to be a targeted attack. The person's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect fled the scene, but has since been brought into custody.

The suspect is in custody. We are still in the early stages of the investigation, and will release more precise information as it becomes available. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) December 7, 2022

Authorities have not released details about the victim or the suspect.