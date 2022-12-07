Milford

Suspect in Custody in Connection to Milford Homicide

By NBC Connecticut Staff

A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Milford on Tuesday night.

Detectives said the incident on Salem Walk.

According to police, it appears to be a targeted attack. The person's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect fled the scene, but has since been brought into custody.

Authorities have not released details about the victim or the suspect.

