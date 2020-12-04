Suspect in Deadly Meriden Shooting Brought Back to CT After He Was Found in Puerto Rico

The suspect in a deadly Meriden shooting who was taken into custody in Puerto Rico was extradited back to Connecticut.

Police said 32-year-old Davis Omar Roman Villanueva faces murder charges in the death of 34-year-old Casey Eric Schoonover, whose body was found at Foster Court on Oct. 4. Investigators believe Schoonover was shot during an incident on Grove Street. Police said at the time, that they did not believe this was a random act of violence.

Villanueva was taken into custody by US Marshals and the Aguadilla Police Department in Puerto Rico. An officer and detective with the Meriden Police Department flew to Puerto Rico and extradited the man back to Meriden

He faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $2 million.

"The Meriden Police Department wants to send a clear message that gun violence will not be tolerated in our city. We are doing our part to make Meriden a safer place to visit and live," officials said in a statement. "We recognize that this goes beyond the law enforcement team and encourage all citizens to keep up the great work and partnership that we have."