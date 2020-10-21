meriden

Suspect in Deadly Meriden Shooting Found in Puerto Rico

The suspect in a deadly Meriden shooting has been located and taken into custody in Puerto Rico.

Police said 32-year-old Davis Omar Roman Villanueva is wanted in the death of 34-year-old Casey Eric Schoonover, whose body was found at Foster Court on October 4. Investigators believe Schoonover was shot during an incident on Grove Street. Police said at the time that they did not believe this was a random act of violence.

Villanueva was taken into custody by US Marshals and the Aguadilla Police Department in Puerto Rico. He faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $2 million.

Authorities are making arrangements for Villanueva's return to Connecticut, police said.

