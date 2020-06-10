Middletown

Suspect in Deadly Middletown Stabbing Found in Georgia

The suspect in a deadly domestic violence incident in Middletown has been found in George, police said Wednesday.

Police said 37-year-old William Bigaud was taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-85 in Georgia.

Bigaud is accused of stabbing a woman to death on Green Street on Monday. Middletown police have a warrant charging him with murder, home invasion, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.

Middletown police are also investigating a deadly stabbing Sunday morning. They say the incidents are unrelated.

