Elijah Bertrand

Suspect in Death of UPS Co-Worker Expected to Appear for Arraignment Today

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man accused of killing his UPS co-worker is due in court on Thursday for an arraignment.

19-year-old Elijah Bertrand is charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Nathan Burk, a UPS driver.

Burk died at a hospital after he was seriously assaulted on the job, according to state police.

Bertrand was taken into custody in Plymouth Wednesday afternoon after a search to find him.

Connecticut State Police
Police took Elijah David Bertrand, 19, into custody on Wednesday. Bertrand is the suspect in a homicide involving his co-worker, a UPS driver who died after being found in his truck along Route 8 in Watertown Tuesday night.

State police responded to what they thought was a crash on Route 8 North around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Watertown.

Local

That’s when they found Burk assaulted. They said he later died at a hospital.

Police said a weapon was found at the scene, but wouldn’t go into specifics. At a news conference on Wednesday, police said the motive was not clear.

UPS released a statement on Wednesday morning:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, and are cooperating with the investigation," said Matthew O'Connor, a spokesperson for UPS.

