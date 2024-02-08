Suspect in East Hartford shooting found in Hamden

A suspect in a shooting in East Hartford last month has been found in Hamden, according to police.

The shooting happened early on the morning of Jan. 11 on Nutmeg Lane in East Hartford, according to police.

Officers found one man who had been shot several times and he was taken to the hospital.

A short time later, police responded to Philips Farm Road in Hamden after receiving reports that an injured man was knocking on doors, asking for help, and they found a shooting victim on Silver Lane.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Thursday, police said they apprehended a suspect after officers from the New Haven and Hamden police departments identified his vehicle. They said he had a stolen firearm and an extended-capacity magazine.

The suspect is facing several charges, including attempted murder, assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

He is in New Haven and being held on $1 million bond while awaiting arraignment for charges related to his capture.