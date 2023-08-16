Suspect in fatal shooting at Waterbury social club arrested

Connecticut U.S. marshals have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting at a social club in Waterbury last month.

They said Joshua Morales, 29, is a suspect in the murder of 40-year-old Gregory Robertson, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, on July 16.

The Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force worked with Waterbury and Hartford police officers, found Morales in an apartment on Washington Street in Hartford Wednesday morning and arrested him, officials said.

They said he is being charged with murder, possession of a large-capacity magazine, illegal alteration to a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and use of a machine gun in a violent crime.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Morales was transported to the Waterbury Police Department.

Bond was set at $3 million.