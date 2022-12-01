Waterbury

Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot Found in Puerto Rico

The suspect in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury grocery store in September has been located in Puerto Rico and he has been brought back to Connecticut, according to police.

The victim, 26-year-old Jordan Savage, was shot in the parking lot at Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue, according to police.

Officers were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 after Savage was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries and he died right before officers got there, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Gelson Cruz, of Waterbury, and obtained a warrant charging him with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol and/or revolver and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police said Waterbury major crimes detectives worked closely with law enforcement officials to find Cruz, who had been staying in Puerto Rico.

He has been extradited to Waterbury and is being held on $2 million bond.

He is due to be arraigned Thursday.

