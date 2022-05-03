Suspect in Griswold Triple Murder Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Hartford man who was on trial, accused of the triple murders of a husband, wife and their son in Griswold in December 2017, has been sentenced to life in prison.

There will be no possibility for 30-year-old Sergio Correa's release from prison.

The judge said he was at a loss for words as to the brutality and viciousness of the acts of violence Correa committed.

Correa was accused of killing three members of the Lindquist family - Kenneth, Janet, and their son Matthew - setting their home and car on fire and robbing the family's home.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In December, he was found guilty on 13 of 14 counts, according to the court clerk's office.

Correa was charged with one count of murder with special circumstances, three counts of murder, one count of murder in the commission of an arson, three counts of murder in the commission of a felony, arson, burglary, home invasion, and robbery.

Ruth Correa, Sergio's sister, will be sentenced at 2 p.m. Ruth previously entered into a plea agreement with the state. She agreed to testify in her brother's trial.

In exchange, the court will recommend a 40-year sentence for three felony murder charges.