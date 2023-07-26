Suspect in Hartford shooting that critically injured woman arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that critically injured a woman in Hartford in February.

A woman in her 20s suffered critical injuries when she was shot on Wethersfield Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, police said.

Police said she survived the attack and investigators determined she was injured in a domestic incident.

The suspect, 19-year-old Dakwan Nelson, of Hartford, was extradited from New York on Monday and charged with assault in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.