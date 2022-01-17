Suspect in July Homicide in Hartford Arrested

Hartford police have arrested a suspect in the death of another man in July.

Gregory Hopkins, 34, has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police said they received a shot spotter alert just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 in the area of Greenfield and Enfield streets and found a crime scene at 20 Greenfield St.

Minutes later, they responded to a car crash in the area of Greenfield Street and Oakland Terrace, where they found 35-year-old Desmond Wray, of Hartford, unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was brought to Saint Francis Hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

Police previously said they believed Wray intended to drive himself to the hospital and crashed along the way.

On Friday, members of the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police Violent Crime Unit found Hopkins in Manchester and took him into custody.

He is in police custody in lieu of a $2.5 million bond.