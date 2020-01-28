Suspect in July Murder in Hartford Arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in a murder in July in Hartford.

The victim, Malcolm Carr, was shot behind a building on Main Street at 11:40 p.m. on July 8, according to police.

Officers responded to 1994 Main St. and found a large crowd around a person on the ground.

The officers and the Hartford Fire Department treated the victim who was transported the victim to St. Francis Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

On Jan. 24, major crimes detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging 26-year-old Rayshod Johnson, of Hartford, with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

On Monday. the Hartford Police Auto Theft Unit stopped what was suspected to be a stolen motor vehicle in the area of 108 Capen St. They said the passenger fled and led detectives in a foot pursuit.

When police captured the suspect, they found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with a high-capacity magazine, police said.

Police said it was discovered that the individual was Rayshod Johnson for whom there was an active arrest warrant for the murder Malcolm Carr.

Johnson was subsequently transported to the Hartford Police Booking Facility and is in custody on a $1.5 million bond for the murder charge and an additional $500,000 bond for firearm-related charges.

Johnson is a convicted felon, stemming from a March 2015 firearm arrest and conviction in Hartford.