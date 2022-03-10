2014 murder

Suspect in Killing of Simsbury Jogger Pleads Guilty

The man accused of fatally stabbing an insurance company executive while she was running on a trail in Simsbury pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday.

William Leverett, a convicted sex offender, is accused of killing 54-year-old Melissa Millan in November 2014. Millan was a senior vice president at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Millan was found dead along Iron Horse Boulevard on Nov. 20, 2014. She had gone out for a run the night before.

Leverett previously told police that on the night of Millan's death, he returned home from a sex offenders therapy group and felt lonely. He went to walk along the path near Iron Horse Boulevard in hopes of finding someone to talk with. Leverett saw Millan on the running path and said he was immediately attracted to her physical features, according to the arrest warrant application.

Leverett told police he did not know Millan and had never seen her prior to the moment she jogged by him.

He told investigators he went into a frenzy after seeing Millan and at that moment, decided to attack her with a knife he had in his vehicle, according to the arrest application.

Leverett previously pleaded not guilty in connection with Millan's death in 2018.

Leverett is being held on a $2 million bond. He will be sentenced on May 3, his public defender said.

