Suspect in Multiple Robberies Captured After Returning to Scene of the Crime: Police

A suspect in multiple robberies in Wolcott was taken into custody Wednesday after returning to rob the same convenience store that was previously targeted, according to police.

Jeysem Steven Rivera-Alvarez, 21, is accused in three robberies in Wolcott over the span of a few days.

Police said the first robbery happened on Oct. 3 at the Express Mart at 1585 Meriden Road. In that incident, a suspect armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded the clerk open the cash register. The suspect then had the clerk lay on the floor, took the victim's cellphone then left.

On Oct. 6 the Cumberland Farms at 1655 Meriden Rd. was robbed in a similar manner, with a suspect entering, racking a round into the chamber then pointing the gun at the clerk and demanding the clerk open the register. The suspect also tried to have the clerk open a safe, but the clerk did not know how. Investigators believe it was the same suspect that robbed the Express Mart based off video surveillance.

On Thursday morning, the detective investigating these crimes was parked in the Express Mart's parking lot when he spotted a man entering the store. The detective, believing the suspect to be the same man involved in the previous robberies, called for backup then entered the store.

According to police, when the detective entered the suspect was holding the clerk at gunpoint. The detective drew his weapon and ordered the suspect to drop his own. According to police, the suspect did not drop his gun but he did pull it away from the clerk, allowing the clerk to run away to safety. The suspect then fled out the back door and jumped a fence to escape.

Investigators said they found a loaded Glock pistol and cash near the fence.

Other units responded, including the Waterbury Police Department. After a search, a K9 was released and captured the suspect, who was identified as Rivera-Alvarez.

Rivera-Alvarez was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment from injuries made by the K9.

Rivera-Alvarez is currently charged with robbery, reckless endangerment, illegally carrying a pistol without a permit, interference with police, breach of peace and threatening. His bond was set at $750,000. Police said they expect further charges for the robberies on Oct. 3 and Oct. 6.

The nearby Tyrrell School was placed in lockdown during the search as a precaution.