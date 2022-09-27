Suspect in Murder of Hartford Woman Arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Hartford woman who was killed in a shooting in August.

Hartford police have charged 31-year-old Weslie Mendez, of Hartford, with the murder of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro and bond has been set at $2 million.

Police responded to 73 Colonial St. at 9:17 a.m. on Aug. 6 and they found Latorres-Toro inside the third-floor apartment.

She has been shot and police officers immediately began treating her until EMS arrived, police said. Latorres-Toro was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division investigated and identified Mendez, a resident of the same address, as a suspect.

Police said he was a person of interest since the beginning of the investigation and has been in custody for a parole violation since the night of the homicide.

He was released Monday into the custody of the Hartford Police Department and the arrest warrant was served charging him with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.