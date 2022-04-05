Suspect in Murder of Meriden Woman Found Dead in New Haven: Police

A man suspected of killing a Meriden woman has been found dead in New Haven, according to police. They said he died by suicide.

Tyrese Worthy, 36, was suspected of killing 37-year-old Dominique Curtis in Meriden on March 20, according to Meriden police.

Police found Curtis lying in the driveway of the Atrium apartment complex that night after they received several calls reporting gunshots.

Police said they identified Worthy as a suspect. He had run from the scene and police received reports that he was knocking on doors in neighborhoods off of East Main Street, trying to use a phone.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As police searched, they learned that Worthy might have committed an armed carjacking near the Preston Avenue Interstate 91 on-ramp, police said, and state police and other agencies were looking for him.

Days later, police obtained a warrant charging Worthy in connection with the carjacking, then later obtained a warrant charging him with the murder of Curtis, as well as additional charges, police said.

Several agencies were involved in the search for Worthy.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Meriden police said they were notified that Worthy had died in New Haven by suicide.

Meriden police previously said that Curtis and the man suspected of killing her knew each other.

They said in a news release Tuesday that they take domestic violence incidents seriously and encourage anyone who witnesses an incident or knows someone who is in a violent relationship to reach out for help.

HELP FOR VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: You can reach the Connecticut Domestic Violence hotline at 1-888-774-2900 for calls in English and 1-844-831-9200 for calls in Spanish. The number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.