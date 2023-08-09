Suspect in murder of Waterbury man found in Virginia: police

The suspect in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Waterbury in June is in custody in Virginia.
Police said 36-year-old Christopher Eason, of Virginia, is suspected in the murder of 26-year-old Akeem Campbell, of Waterbury on June 4.
Waterbury detectives and law enforcement in Virginia found Eason in Virginia Tuesday.
Waterbury police said they have a warrant charging Eason with murder, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal use of a weapon, illegal sale/transfer of a pistol or revolver, weapons in a motor vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Bond has been set at $10 million.
Eason will be held in custody in Virginia until extradition to Waterbury, where the warrant will be served.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.