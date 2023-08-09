Suspect in murder of Waterbury man found in Virginia: police

The suspect in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Waterbury in June is in custody in Virginia.

Police said 36-year-old Christopher Eason, of Virginia, is suspected in the murder of 26-year-old Akeem Campbell, of Waterbury on June 4.

Waterbury detectives and law enforcement in Virginia found Eason in Virginia Tuesday.

Waterbury police said they have a warrant charging Eason with murder, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal use of a weapon, illegal sale/transfer of a pistol or revolver, weapons in a motor vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Bond has been set at $10 million.

Eason will be held in custody in Virginia until extradition to Waterbury, where the warrant will be served.