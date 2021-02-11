Suspect in Pennsylvania Homicide Found in Southington: State Police

A suspect in a homicide in Pennsylvania is in custody after he was found parked at a truck stop in Southington, according to Connecticut State Police.

Tracy Rollins, 28, of Dallas, Texas was taken into custody at the TA Truck Stop in Southington at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

State police said Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a shooting death in West Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania on Feb. 7, identified Rollins as a suspect in their investigation and determined he was driving a tractor-trailer that was parked at the truck stop in Southington.

A news release from Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith, of Virginia, who was left along an off-ramp on Interstate 80 East in Pennsylvania. They said she had ties to several states, including South Dakota and Utah.

The Associated Press reports that authorities believed Landrith was likely shot elsewhere before her body was discovered on Sunday along an I-80 eastbound ramp in Pennsylvania’s Union County.

Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad investigators responded and took Rollins into custody and he was held on a $1 million bond.

He is scheduled to be arraignment today in New Britain Superior Court.