Suspect in Plainville Robbery Taken Into Custody at Newington Motel

A suspect in a bank robbery in Plainville was taken into custody at a motel in Newington on Thursday night.

Plainville police identified the suspect as 49-year-old David Latino, of Southington.

They said the bank robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Liberty Bank on East Street in Plainville.

Latino showed a teller a note demanding cash and fled with the money, police said. He didn’t show a weapon.

Latino is believed to have robbed Liberty Bank two days earlier, and possibly others, according to Plainville police.

Investigators tracked Latino to Carrier Motor Lodge, a motel in Newington, Plainville police said, and Newington police took him into custody later that night in connection to criminal charges that were not connected to the alleged robberies.

Plainville authorities are working on obtaining an arrest warrant in connection with the Liberty Bank robbery.