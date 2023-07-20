Suspect in shooting at Union Station in New Haven found in Derby: police

One of the two people suspected in a shooting at Union Station in New Haven on July 5 that injured a man has been arrested in Derby and is in custody, according to Derby police.

Derby police said they assisted MTA’s Emergency Services Unit around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to arrest 19-year-old Dayron Sanchez on Mansfield Street. They said he is suspected of being the shooter.

No information was immediately available on the charges.

The arrest comes after MTA police released surveillance photos in the hopes that someone recognized the two people believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Police said there was a possible dispute on a train that spilled out onto the platform between tracks and a man was found on the train platform with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

New Haven Police said the victim is a 34-year-old New Haven resident who is originally from New Jersey. They said the shooting was targeted.

Officials said one of the two people involved in the shooting appeared to get on a bus to the New Haven Green and then board a second bus.

The MTA is leading the investigation. New Haven police, Amtrak police and state police are also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MTA Police at 718-361-2212. Callers can remain anonymous.