Suspect in stabbing on CT Transit bus in Stamford found in New York

Stamford police said they have made an arrest in a stabbing on a CT Transit bus in November and the suspect was taken into custody in Brooklyn, New York.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest on a bus on Nov. 20.

Officers responded to the bus stop in front of 1930 W. Main St. just before 1:30 p.m. that day and witnesses said a man got on the bus, argued with the victim, stabbed him in the chest, then ran off, police said.

The victim went to Stamford Hospital for emergency surgery and spent several days in the intensive care unit. He is still recovering from his injuries, police said.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested in New York and charged as a fugitive from justice. He was turned over to Stamford police and charged with assault in the first degree, breach of peace and possession of a dangerous instrument.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.