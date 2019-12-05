Suspect in Stonington Domestic Stabbing Arrested

Stonington police have arrested a man accused in a domestic stabbing that left a woman severely injured on Saturday.

The incident occurred in a home on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section at approximately 8:13 a.m.

Police said the woman was stabbed and transported to Westerly Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified by police as 43-year-old Carlton Henderson, fled the scene in a car when officers arrived to the home, according to police. He was arrested Thursday at the Summitwood Apartments in Norwich.

Henderson is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt to commit assault on a police officer.

He was held on a $250,000 court-set bond.