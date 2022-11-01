Naugatuck

Suspect in Theft From Naugatuck Amazon Warehouse Caught After Falling Asleep: Police

Naugatuck Police
NBCConnecticut.com

A Waterbury man who is suspected of stealing wire from an Amazon warehouse in Naugatuck last week was caught because he took a nap in his truck while in the warehouse, according to police.

Naugatuck police officers responded to the Amazon warehouse on Sheridan Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after a property manager reported that wire has been stripped from

the building and he thought someone had burglarized the facility, according to police.

Officers searched the building and said they found the suspect, a 42-year-old Waterbury man, in his truck. They said he had hid his vehicle in the warehouse, loaded it with items from the warehouse, then decided to take a nap in his truck.

He is being held on $5,000 bond and is due in court on Dec. 6, according to online court records.

