Suspect in Three Hoax Threats Against Norwalk High School in Custody

A suspect is in custody after three hoax threats against Norwalk High School this month and Norwalk police said the suspect is under the age of 18.
The first threat was a bomb threat on Dec. 1.
Several officers responded to the school, students and staff were evacuated, police canine bomb detection teams from the Norwalk and Westport police departments checked the school and authorities determined the threat was a hoax, police said.
On Dec. 3 and Dec. 8, there were reports of an armed person within the school, police said, and officers responded and investigated.
The suspect has been charged with threatening in the first degree, threatening in the second degree, three counts of falsely reporting an incident in the first degree, three counts of
breach of peace in the second degree and three counts of conspiracy and has been referred to juvenile court.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with any information to call the Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011.
Anonymous tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, to the Norwalk Police website or texted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by
the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411.)