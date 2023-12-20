Suspect in Vermont homicide taken into custody in Groton

A Rhode Island man suspected of homicide in Vermont has been apprehended in Groton after an investigation by law enforcement authorities in three states.

Shawn Conlon, 44, of Rhode Island, was taken into custody at a hotel on the Gold Star Highway in Groton on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

They said U.S. Marshals in Connecticut and Rhode Island, assisted by Rhode Island State Police and Groton Police, made the arrest.

A Vermont State Police investigation identified Conlon as a suspect in the strangulation death of Claudia Voight, 73, who was killed in her Windham, Vermont, home on Feb. 20, according to the Marshals Service.

Voight was the mother of NBC Connecticut anchor Heidi Voight.

Investigators said Claudia Voight’s death did not appear suspicious at first, but an autopsy revealed she had been strangled, according to the Marshals Service.

Officials said the medical examiner detected her injuries and determined the cause of her death in April.

Vermont State Police obtained the arrest warrant on Monday and called in help from the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Conlon.

The U.S. Marshals said their investigation led first to Rhode Island, then to Connecticut, where Conlon was located.

He was brought to the Groton Police Department and will face a second-degree homicide charge in Vermont, according to U.S. Marshals.