Suspect in Waterbury Hit-and-Run Has Turned Herself In: Police

A woman suspected in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning that left a woman seriously injured in Waterbury has turned herself in.
Stacy Edwards, 35, is accused of hitting a 31-year-old woman with her vehicle at Frost Road and Homestead Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, May 22, then leaving the scene, according to police.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the victim was assaulted before the crash.
Police had been searching for Edwards and she turned herself in at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
She has been charged with breach of peace in the second degree, assault in the third degree, criminal attempt at manslaughter in the first degree, reckless driving and evading responsibility- serious physical injury
Edwards is being held on $250,000 bond and is due in court today