Teen Suspected in Westport Car Theft Dies After Crash in Fairfield: Police

A 14-year-old young man from Bridgeport who police said stole a motor vehicle in Westport died after a crash in Fairfield Monday, according to police.

The Fairfield and Westport police departments are both investigating.

The vehicle, a 2019 Honda Pilot, was stolen around 8 a.m. from a pump at the Exxon Gas Station at 1510 Post Road East in Westport as the driver was inside, paying for gas, according to police.

Westport police found the stolen vehicle driving in the area of Turkey Hill Road and Post Road East soon after and tried to stop the vehicle, but "disengaged due to the suspect’s reckless driving and high speeds,” a news release from police said.

Minutes later, around 8:12 a.m., a Fairfield Police detective came upon the scene of a crash involving the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Post Road and Jelliff Lane in Fairfield.

They said the Honda Pilot rolled over and the driver, later identified as a 14-year-old Bridgeport, was thrown from the vehicle and suffered what appeared to be serious injuries. An ambulance took him to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, where he later died.

Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras and Westport Police Chief Fotios Koskin said in a statement that they "express their sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time."

Police said the initial crash reconstruction data indicates the vehicle was going 99 miles per hour five seconds before the crash occurred.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800 or Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.