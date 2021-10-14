Suspect Set Manchester Home on Fire With Teen, Toddler Inside: Police

A fire at a Manchester home on Wednesday was arson, according to Manchester police, who are now looking for a suspect.

Police said someone broke into a home early Wednesday morning and poured gasoline and lighter fluid all over the first floor, then lit it on fire. There were three people home at the time, including a teenager and a toddler.

The suspect used a yellow, 5-quart Pennzoil container, according to police, who believe that person may have filled the container at a local gas station before the crime.

Anyone with any information or who saw someone with a similar gas container in that timeframe is asked to call Detective Claire Hearn at 860-645-5549.

No other details were immediately available.