Suspect sought in armed robbery at Mansfield gas station

Connecticut State Police are searching for a man who was reportedly involved in an armed robbery in Mansfield on Saturday.

Troopers were called to a gas station on Stafford Road around 12:05 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery.

State police said a man wearing a navy blue hoodie, black sweatpants, gloves and a surgical mask showed a gun and left on foot with about $700 in cash from the business.

He was last seen traveling south on Route 32 near Pleasant Valley Road.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

According to state police, a witness described a dark-colored pickup truck with a loud exhaust leave the area in an unknown direction. The vehicle is believed to be either gray or blue.

Anyone who sees a person or vehicle matching the descriptions should not approach or engage them. Instead, call 911 immediately and report it.

The investigation is active and ongoing.