Suspect stole delivery vehicle at gunpoint in Fairfield: police

Fairfield police are looking for the person who stole a delivery vehicle at gunpoint over the weekend.

Officers responded to Woodrow Avenue in the Southport section of Fairfield Saturday around 8:30 p.m. after a delivery driver reported having their vehicle stolen while delivering packages.

When the driver got out of the vehicle to deliver a package, the suspect opened the passenger-side door and jumped in, according to police. When the driver tried to stop the suspect, he pointed a gun at the driver and then took off in the vehicle.

The vehicle had a tracking device and was quickly located abandoned at the intersection of Gray Rock Road and Daves Lane, according to police.

The driver's personal belongings were still inside, but several packages had been taken, police said.

Anyone who may have surveillance video that may have captured the incident is asked to share it with police here, or by calling detectives at (203) 254-4840.

