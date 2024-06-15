East Haven

Suspect taken into custody in connection to deadly hit-and-run in East Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in East Haven on Friday night.

Police said a pedestrian was struck on Main Street just before 10 p.m. The person's identity has not yet been released.

After the collision, investigators said the vehicle involved fled the area.

Investigators were originally looking for a dark-colored sedan. After watching surveillance video, police determined it was actually a white hatchback that they were looking for.

According to police, the white hatchback seen in the video was found in the Autumn Ridge Apartment Complex on Gerrish Avenue in East Haven.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. Authorities have not released the suspect's name or what charges he or she may be facing.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
