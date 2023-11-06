Suspect who allegedly shot teen during party in Waterbury faces several charges

A Waterbury neighborhood is hoping a 14-year-old gunshot victim will make a full recovery.

“I just hope this boy makes it out,” Michael Hollister said. “I really hope he survives.”

Waterbury police said the teenager was found shot inside a multi-family home just before 7 p.m. Saturday night on Silver Street.

“We tried to keep him awake,” Anecca Mattison said.

Mattison and her mother both work in the medical field. When Mattison heard a pop and screams coming from the home, she jumped in to help and tried to stop the bleeding.

“He was pale, he was in shock, kind of in a daze like he might have not known what was really going on,” Mattison said. “It is very unfortunate. I am just glad we were able to assist.”

Court paperwork reveals the teenager lost a kidney, had serious damage to his liver and may have brain damage.

Hollister’s son is close friends with the victim.

“He never had any problems with anybody, he just minded his own business,” Hollister said. “Hopefully he gets better, hopefully he is OK, hopefully he makes it out.”

Police arrested 35-year-old Axel Maldonado in connection to the shooting. He is facing several charges including criminal attempt at murder with special circumstances and criminal use of a weapon.

Maldonado has no criminal record in Connecticut.

“He does have a Puerto Rico record from 2012 for sexual assault, he is currently a registered sex offender,” a court official said Monday.

According to an arrest warrant, a 22-year-old witness told detectives he bought an illegal gun, which Maldonado asked to use three weeks prior and then gave back to the witness.

“We heard that the cops were called, and Axel handed me the gun I gave him and the fanny pack,” the 22-year-old witness told police. “I panicked because I realized that Axel just handed me a gun he shot my cousin with.”

Maldonado was held on $1 million bond and is due back in court Nov. 15.