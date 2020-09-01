Hamden

Suspect Exposed Himself to Woman While Driving: Police

Hamden Police Department

Hamden police are searching for a suspect accused of exposing himself to a woman while he was driving.

Police said on Monday around 8:30 a.m. a woman reported she was driving on Whitney Avenue when she noticed a truck with a "large silver flatbed" following her. She said the driver of the truck winked at her. As she continued driving, the truck kept alongside her, and the driver then "completely exposed his lower half and was masturbating when driving."

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s with a beard. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jeremy Brewer at the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division - 203-230-4030.

Hamden
